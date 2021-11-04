MSI unveils new MPG Optix MPG321UR-QD Xbox Edition gaming monitor

MSI has just unveiled a beast new gaming monitor ready for your next-gen gaming PC or next-gen console, with the new Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor.

The new MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor has a 32-inch IPS-based Quantum Dot panel, with a native 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution and super-fast 144Hz refresh rate, all driven through its HDMI 2.1 connectivity. This means you can plug next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles into it, and enjoy up to 4K 120FPS from the monitor.

But in traditional MSI fashion, we've got a series of "smart software based on years of professional experience in research and development of eSports and an understanding of the needs of players. Through smart gaming technologies provided by MSI, including SoundTune, Optix Score, players can have a better gaming experience".

MSI has "Rapid Boost" technology which really is just buzzwords for 144Hz + 1ms response time = yay for gamers and enthusiasts who want some of the fastest pixels moving in front of their eyeballs as possible. You've also got the Gaming OSD App 2.0 which lets you tweak your keyboard and mouse settings, along with your program hotkey options, to quickly switch around settings in the middle of a game.

There's a mouse bungee for console gamers, USB-C connectivity to plug in your smartphone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, or anything else that you need to be charged by USB-C.

But even more interestingly, MSI has a unique KVM 3.0 (KVM stands for Keyboard, Video, Mouse and lets you switch between input devices) that lets consoles gamers using a controller access the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor OSD settings menu, and Macro key settings.

Console gamers can easily switch signal input -- let's say between their PlayStation 5 and gaming PC both hooked up to the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor -- without a remote control, or worse... having to stop in the middle of a game to reach around for the physical buttons on the back of the monitor.

MSI will launch its new MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD gaming monitor in 2022.