MSI's new MPG 321CURX QD-OLED: its first 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED curved gaming monitor

MSI has just unveiled its very first curved 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, with the introduction of its new MPG 321CURX QD-OLED gaming monitor, check it out:

The new MSI MPG 321CURX QD-OLED gaming monitor features a perfectly-sized 32-inch QD-OLED panel, with a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, with an incredibly-fast 0.03ms response time. There's also USB Type-C with 98W power delivery to charge up all of your devices.

You've also got MSI's advanced features here on the MPG 321CURX QD-OLED gaming monitor, with KVM features, HDMI 2.1 connectivity for 4K 120Hz, MSI Gaming Intelligence, and VESA ClearMR 13000 for high-end gamers.

MSI says that its new MPG 321CURX QD-OLED gaming monitor integrates protection methods like Pixel Shift, Panel Protect, and Static Screen Detection, but also includes MSI OLED Care 2.0. MSI OLED Care 2.0 adds Multi Logo Detection, Taskbar Detection, and Boundary Detection that keeps your QD-OLED protected from the risks of screen burn-in.

MSI has its QD-OLED panels provided by Samsung, which feature graphene film and a custom heatsink from MSI that is for "exceptional" heat dissipation, which ushers in a fanless design that means you get a monster 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor that is silent, too.

We don't have pricing just yet, but that shouldn't be too far behind. MSI continues to expand its QD-OLED gaming monitor family, which you can see other members above. In detail, MSI has:

  • MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED, DQHD, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG
  • MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED, UWQHD, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG
  • MPG 321CURX QD-OLED, UHD 4K, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG
  • MAG 321CUP QD-OLED, UHD 4K, 165 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG
