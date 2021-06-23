All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X

Microsoft opens up its Designed for Xbox program with new monitors and displays, all with 4K 120Hz ready for Xbox Series X/S.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 23 2021 7:30 PM CDT
Microsoft has just unveiled its new Designed for Xbox family has monitors and TVs in its arsenal, with HDMI 2.1 powering 4K 120Hz support for the next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new monitors and TVs that will have a "Gaming Features for Xbox" badge that will see the displays having variable refresh rates (VRR), HDR support, 4K 120Hz minimum -- driven by HDMI 2.1 -- all for the very best the Xbox Series X/S can offer.

First up we have the largest of them all, the new Philips Momentum is a 55-inch TV with full 4K 120Hz through HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Philips has a dedicated Xbox picture mode, DisplayHDR 1000 support -- so it'll be nice and bright, and will be available later this summer for $1599.

Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X 05 | TweakTown.com

Next up we have the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ -- which my review will be live in the next 48 hours, and my first impressions can be found here -- is a 43-inch 4K 120Hz (up to 144Hz with overclocking on the PC and the right GPU). We have DisplayHDR 1000 certification here as well, and it is beautiful for gaming -- it starts at $1399 and will be available in October 2021.

Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X 02 | TweakTown.com

Lastly, we have the smallest one Designed for Xbox display with a 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor. We have 4K 120Hz with 1ms response time, all thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity -- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is here but just DisplayHDR 400 certification -- but it'll be cheaper, at $949 when it launches in the fall.

Philips Momentum

  • 55-inch
  • 4K 120Hz
  • AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • Dedicated Xbox picture mode
  • DisplayHDR 1000
  • Launch: Summer 2021
  • Price: $1599

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ

  • 43-inch
  • 4K 120Hz
  • AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • DisplayHDR 1000
  • Launch: October 2021
  • Price: $1399

Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor

  • 28-inch
  • 4K 120Hz
  • 1ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • DisplayHDR 400
  • Launch: Fall 2021
  • Price: $949
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB SSD

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

