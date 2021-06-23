Microsoft unveils Designed for Xbox monitors, best for Xbox Series X

Microsoft opens up its Designed for Xbox program with new monitors and displays, all with 4K 120Hz ready for Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft has just unveiled its new Designed for Xbox family has monitors and TVs in its arsenal, with HDMI 2.1 powering 4K 120Hz support for the next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The new monitors and TVs that will have a "Gaming Features for Xbox" badge that will see the displays having variable refresh rates (VRR), HDR support, 4K 120Hz minimum -- driven by HDMI 2.1 -- all for the very best the Xbox Series X/S can offer.

First up we have the largest of them all, the new Philips Momentum is a 55-inch TV with full 4K 120Hz through HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Philips has a dedicated Xbox picture mode, DisplayHDR 1000 support -- so it'll be nice and bright, and will be available later this summer for $1599.

Next up we have the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ -- which my review will be live in the next 48 hours, and my first impressions can be found here -- is a 43-inch 4K 120Hz (up to 144Hz with overclocking on the PC and the right GPU). We have DisplayHDR 1000 certification here as well, and it is beautiful for gaming -- it starts at $1399 and will be available in October 2021.

Lastly, we have the smallest one Designed for Xbox display with a 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor. We have 4K 120Hz with 1ms response time, all thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity -- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is here but just DisplayHDR 400 certification -- but it'll be cheaper, at $949 when it launches in the fall.

