MSI MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 monitor: 1440p @ 500Hz with DP2.1, built-in NPU for AI workloads

TL;DR: MSI's MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor features a 27-inch 2560x1440 QD-OLED panel with a 500Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and AI-powered NPU for real-time human detection. Its OLED Care 3.0 system extends panel lifespan while ensuring privacy and energy efficiency.

MSI has just unveiled its new MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor, rocking a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, uber-smooth 500Hz refresh rate, and a built-in NPU for AI workloads.

The new MSI MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor has some first-of-its-kind features that integrate real-time human detection, a huge 500Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a built-in NPU. MSI's in-house OLED Care 3.0 system on the MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor makes a big splash, using a built-in NPU-based AI Care Sensor and always-on CMOS sensor.

This will see the monitor checking if you're sitting in front of it every 0.2 seconds, and if no one is detected in front of the MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50, the monitor will automatically turn off or trigger panel protection measures, reducing power consumption and extending the lifespan of the panel.

MSI has also extended its Panel Protect interval from 16 hours to 24 hours for people who use their monitors all day and night long, with presence detection processed locally on the monitor itself, without any data being sent to the cloud, which makes sure your data is totally private (as it should be).

MSI explains: "Experience immersive gaming with the MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50. Featuring a 2560 x 1440 (WQHD) QD-OLED panel, 500Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms (GtG) response time, it delivers stunning clarity and speed. VESA ClearMR 21000 and DisplayHDR True Black 500 ensure vivid visuals with deep blacks and minimal motion blur. MSI's AI Care Sensor detects user presence and activates OLED protection when idle. Paired with OLED Care 3.0, it helps prevent burn-in and extends panel life. For console users, HDMI™ 2.1 supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. The latest DisplayPort 2.1a offers 80Gbps bandwidth for next-gen gaming and professional use".