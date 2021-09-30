All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Corsair Xeneon gaming monitor launched, a game-changer for Corsair

Corsair announces Xeneon, its first-ever gaming monitor: 32-inch, 1440p, 165Hz, Quantum Dot IPS panel with VESA + camera mounts.

Published Thu, Sep 30 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Corsair has just unveiled its first-ever gaming monitor, a new 32-inch 1440p 165Hz display that will cost $800. Check it out:

The new Corsair Xeneon has support for both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC technologies, with Corsair tapping Quantum Dot technology, a 1ms response time, and up to 400 nits of brightness. There's thin bezels here which make for a perfect display for multi-monitor setups, but it seems no having the display in portrait mode. Disappointing... maybe with Corsair's Xeneon 2.0 monitor.

Corsair isn't right up to date as there's no HDMI 2.1 connectivity here, but there's no need when there's no 4K 120Hz support. Still, it would be nice to be able to have HDMI 2.1 here, but we do have 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4a port, USB-C ports, 2 x USB 3.1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Corsair XENEON 32QHD165 Specifications:

  • 32" 2560x1440 IPS panel
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB
  • iCUE control
  • AMD FreeSync Premium Certified
  • VESA & camera mount options
  • Zero Dead Pixel warranty!
Corsair Xeneon gaming monitor launched, a game-changer for Corsair 01 | TweakTown.com

Corsair's new Xeneon gaming monitor will cost $800 and is available in the US, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and a few other countries so far.

