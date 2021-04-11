All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new Odyssey G9 monitor: Mini LED + DisplayHDR 2000 tech

Samsung's new flagship Odyssey G9 2021 monitor upgrades: 49-inch 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz with VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification.

Published Sun, Apr 11 2021 7:17 PM CDT
Samsung is about to unleash a monster new gaming monitor, with the new Odyssey G9 gaming monitor looking to be the first with VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification.

We are still to expect the huge 49-inch super-ultra-wide Quantum Mini LED technology panel, with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440 and a refresh rate of a super-smooth 240Hz. But the big upgrade here is the DisplayHDR 2000 support, which is a big upgrade over the DisplayHDR 1000 certification on Samsung's original Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.

The bigger upgrade will be the fact that Samsung is using Mini LED technology that will be infused with the upgraded VESA DisplayHDR 2000 certification, the first monitor with this certification -- it should be a big, beautiful gaming monitor when the Odyssey G1 2021 is released.

VESA DisplayHDR has a ceiling right now of DisplayHDR 1400 -- while the Samsung Odyssey G9 2020 model had DisplayHDR 1000 certification, the new Odyssey G9 2021 upgraded monitor doubles that all the way up to DisplayHDR 2021. But what about price? We don't know that yet, with placeholder pricing of $4599 -- which I very much doubt will be the final price.

Once we know more about the monitor and this is all confirmed, as well as the price, we'll update you -- for now, this is going to be a beast of a gaming monitor.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

