Kojima won't use AI to create art, thinks it could be useful for responsive enemy design

Hideo Kojima has no intention to use artificial intelligence to create art or visuals, instead he thinks it could be useful for responsive enemy controls.

Legendary creative Hideo Kojima has an unsurprising take on AI: The dev doesn't want to use it to create any kind of visual art, and thinks the technology could be used for things like enemy responsivity in games.

Following record spending highs during COVID-19, the games industry has now simultaneously contracted while raising prices. Every publisher and developer is feeling the financial pressures, with many shedding workers en masse in an effort to improve margins and assuage shareholder fears. Everyone is looking for ways to save money and reduce labor costs; enter generative AI, new tech that could potentially even replace game developers.

AI has proven to be significantly controversial, and rightly so, because video games are a full conjunction of all creative arts--static art, animation & motion capture, audio. The industry's workforce is one of creativity and developers are pushing back against AI, however teams have embraced the tech in a bid not to be left behind. This kind of motivation seems to be the main driver of AI's global adoption; no one wants to miss out on the Next Big Thing.

Some, like Hideo Kojima, have no interest in using AI to generate art or help with creation. Kojima has been seen as a champion of the arts for his innovative melding of the gaming medium with film, with his games often redefining what kinds of cinematic experiences that video games can deliver.

So it's no surprise then when Kojima speaks out against the use of AI for art creation--at least at his studio, Kojima Productions. The Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator would much rather use AI to create more interesting and reactive enemies for his games, maybe even the upcoming spy thriller PHYSINT that's in production with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In a recent interview with CNN, Kojima expressed how he'd best like to use AI: