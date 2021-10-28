All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech

ASRock's new flagship Z690 Taichi motherboard announced: new Z690 range with DDR5, PCIe 5.0 tech, all ready for Intel Alder Lake.

Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 11:25 PM CDT
ASRock has just unveiled its new range of Z690 motherboards, all ready to rock and roll with Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, DDR5 memory, and PCIe 5.0 devices.

ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new range of boards is led by the flagship ASRock Z690 Taichi, which has a 20-phase SPS Dr.MOS power design, with support for DDR5-6400 memory through overclocking. You've got a plethora of super-high-speed next-gen connectivity here, with 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 ports, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 port, and 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1 port.

ASRock also includes 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connectors, the usual USB 3.2 Gen 2/1 connectors, Killer 2.5GbE + Intel GbE + Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth connectivity. ASRock has you absolutely covered with the new flagship Z690 Taichi motherboard.

ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 03 | TweakTown.com

Under that, ASRock has the new Z690 Phantom Gaming series, with the Z690 PG Velocita motherboard: this features a PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 Key-M slot for a next-gen PCIe 5.0 x4-capable SSD. There's also the new Z690 PG Riptide motherboard that has Lightning Gaming Ports and Killer NIC (as well as DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech).

ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 04 | TweakTown.com

Most excitingly, ASRock has the super-small Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 motherboard that has all of that awesome tech: LGA 1700 socket ready for any Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU right up to the flagship Core i9-12900K processor.

The ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 motherboard has 2 x DDR5 DIMMs, 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 port, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connectivity, Killer 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and 11-phase 105A SPS Dr.MOS all crammed into a tiny mITX motherboard that would make for a truly next-gen console killer.

ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 05 | TweakTown.com
ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 08 | TweakTown.com

ASRock has also announced the Z690 Extreme Wi-Fi 6E motherboard, with 13-phase SPS Dr.MOS power design, support for up to DDR5-5000 (OC) memory, and still packing next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16 connectivity. There's a plethora of connectivity including USB 3.2 ports, but no Thunderbolt 4 ports here.

ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 06 | TweakTown.com
ASRock unveils next-gen Z690 motherboards, with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech 07 | TweakTown.com

There's the new Z690 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 6E motherboard, which also has the same 13-phase Dr.MOS power design and PCIe 5.0 x16 connectivity... but it drops down to DDR4 memory. This is a board for those who want DDR4 RAM, but PCIe 5.0 for whatever reason. I don't know why, but hey there it is.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

