ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024

ASRock has showcased its new line-up of motherboards designed for the next-generation AMD and Intel processors expected to release later this year.

ASRock held a press event at Computex 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, to announce new motherboards designed to support next-generation CPUs from Intel and AMD.

ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07073
The company announced a large line-up of new motherboards designed for both overclockers and gaming and while the unveiling didn't specifically mention Intel's next-generation CPUs by name (Arrow Lake), it stated "next-gen Intel." The AMD motherboards were much more straightforward, stating they have support for AMD's Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series processors. While many motherboards were announced for both sides of the fence, we are only going to concentrate on a couple. For the full list, check out this link here.

First off, we have the X870E Taichi and the X870E Taichi Lite, which uses AMD's X870E (Promontory 21) chipset for AM5. This new flagship motherboard comes with 27-phase power delivery, 4x DDR5 DIMMs, 1x Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3x PCIe Gen4 x4 (Hyper) M.2 slots, 2x USB4 Type-C slots, Realtek ALC4082 codec and ESS SABRE9218 DAC, Realtek 5Gbps Eternet controller, and more.

ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07069
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07079
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07081
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07084
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07088
The X870E Taichi Lite features all of the same specifications as the X870E, but has a more minimal aesthetic with the a more simple, minimal look that doesn't feature any RGB lighting.

ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07091
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07095
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07102
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07104
As for the Intel boards, ASRock announced the new Z890 Taichi Aqua, which feature an extremely interesting white PCB designed to compliment PC builds that focus on white components. Additionally, the Aqua features a liquid-cooled heatsink array that's designed to cool the CPU VRM and one M.2-2280 Gen 5 slot. Furthermore, ASRock has outfitted the Z890 motherboard IO with USB-C ports, and it doesn't feature any USB-A ports.

ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07145
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07152
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07161
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07154
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07201
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07204
ASRock unveils eye-catching line-up of new dazzling motherboards at Computex 2024 07211
