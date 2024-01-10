AsRock's upcoming range of gaming motherboards get shown off to us at CES 2024

AsRock has a few new motherboards they think you need to keep on your radar, because they are coming out swinging at CES 2024 in Las Vegas!

AsRock, who is no stranger to good valued motherboards, especially to the mainstream consumer gamer market, wanted to show us a few motherboards they have been cooking up for CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

First in line is the B650 Steel Legend, supporting AMD's new 8000 and 7000 AM5 CPUs. The Steel Legend series of motherboards has a white/silver PCB with hints of silver/grey throughout the design. Value wise, the Steel Legend series of motherboards are hard to beat for the money! Available now for under $300.

Next up is the Z790 Phantom Gaming Nova, which supports 12th through 14th gen Intel Core CPUs running on the Z790 platform. What is so special about the Z790 Phantom Gaming Nova? This motherboard has high-end features that normally would be found on motherboards costing twice it's cost. Available now for under $330.

Now for some Threadripper love, the WRX90 WS EVO is a motherboard is not aimed a the traditional consumer rather to the power workstation user. Having support for AMD's newest Threadripper Pro CPUs, the WRX90 WS EVO has a enough gusto to support up to 2TB of DDR5 ECC RDIMM while having more PCIe 5.0 X16 slots for multiple expansion or GPUs. Pricing and availability are unknown at this time.

Last, but certainly not least is the Phantom Gaming B760i Lightning Wi-Fi, which is a mITX motherboard with some major muscle when it comes to memory overclocking on a mITX motherboard. AsRock told us that this specific motherboard was stable running two sticks of high-end DDR5 memory at 8466 m/t, which is impressive in it's own right, and especially on a mITX motherboard. Pricing and availability are unknown at this time.

