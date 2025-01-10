ASRock debuts a flurry of new Intel B860, AMD B850 mid-range motherboards at CES 2025

ASRock's new B860 motherboards shown off at CES 2025: new Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, and more with Gen5 support, Thunderbolt 4, and more.

TL;DR: ASRock showcased new mid-range motherboards at CES 2025, featuring AMD B850 and Intel B860 chipsets. The B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi and Phantom Gaming B850 Riptide offer advanced power designs, DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 slots, and extensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth. The B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi includes Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E. ASRock showcased new mid-range motherboards at CES 2025, featuring AMD B850 and Intel B860 chipsets. The B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi and Phantom Gaming B850 Riptide offer advanced power designs, DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 slots, and extensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth. The B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi includes Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.

ASRock had a suite of its new mid-range motherboards on show at CES 2025, and we got to check them all out: new AMD B850 and Intel B860 chipsets galore.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi

The new ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi motherboard and its AM5 socket has a 14+2+1 phase power design with 80A Dr. MOS and 4 x DDR5 DIMMs that are good for DDR5-8000+ and faster memory. There's a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and PCIe 4.0 x16 slot on this mobo, with 1 x Blazing M.2 (Gen5 SSD) and 3 x Hyper M.2 (Gen4 SSD).

9

USB wise we've got 4 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (2 x rear, 2 x rear USB-C), 7 x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports (3 on the rear, 4 on the front) and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port on the front header. There's also 2.5GbE wired ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth connectivity on the new ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi motherboard.

9

ASRock B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi

On the Intel side of the fence, ASRock had its new Intel B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi motherboard at CES 2025 with a 14+1+1+1 phase power design and 80A Dr.MOS, 4 x DDR5 DIMMs, 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot. There's more SSD options on the B860 variant, with 1 x Gen5 SSD (Blazing M.2), 2 x Gen4 SSD (Hyper M.2), and another M.2 SSD slot (Gen4).

9

ASRock's new B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity on the back, as well as USB 3.2 Type-C ports on the back, and available to front headers. There's also a Realtek-based 2.5GbE wired ethernet port, and 802.11axe Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth connectivity.

9

Phantom Gaming B850 Riptide Wi-Fi

The new Phantom Gaming B850 Riptide Wi-Fi motherboard uses the AMD B850 chipset, with a 14+2+1 phase power design with 80A Dr. MOS and 4 x DDR5 DIMMs that are good for DDR5-8000+ and faster memory. There's a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and PCIe 4.0 x16 slot on this mobo, with 1 x Blazing M.2 (Gen5 SSD) and 3 x Hyper M.2 (Gen4 SSD).

9

Connectivity-wise we've got a heap of USB ports (1 x USB-C on the front) and 11 on the back and through front headers, Killer-based 2.5GbE ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth.

9

Phantom Gaming B860I Lightning Wi-Fi

The new ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboard has a 10+2+1 phase power design with 110A SPS, just 2 x DIMMs that support faster DDR5-8200+ memory, and a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. We've still got the 1 x Gen5 SSD slot (Blazing M.2) and 1 x Gen4 SSD slot (Hyper M.2).

9

Plenty of USB connectivity on this board for most users, with Killer-based 2.5GbE ethernet, 802.11axe Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth connectivity rounding out the Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboard.