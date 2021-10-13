All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel on GPU supply of Arc: 'very cautious' but AMD, NVIDIA suffer too

Intel knows it's coming in as a 'third player' and Raja Koduri is 'very cautious' about GPU demand, and is ready for Arc.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 13 2021 8:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is well aware of the GPU shortage right now, sitting on the sidelines and seeing AMD and NVIDIA suffer what they know is an inevitability in 2022: graphics cards being hard, or impossible to find.

Intel on GPU supply of Arc: 'very cautious' but AMD, NVIDIA suffer too 03 | TweakTown.com

We know that AMD is expecting silicon shortages until the second half of 2022 at the least, with more expensive CPUs and GPUs than ever before unfortunately. NVIDIA hasn't said much about their GPU supply moving into 2022, but we should expect it to suck just as bad as it does now.

Intel is now talking about GPU supply, with chief architect and senior vice president of Intel's architecture, graphics and software division Raja Koduri explaining: "We'll be coming in as a third player. I'll always be very cautious, when the demand is so high and when the market is so hard. I can always use more supply. So I'm not going to say I have enough supply in this high-demand market. I think every one of my competitors will say the same thing right now".

We'll have to wait and see in the New Year what happens to GPU supply, but Intel should be in a good position to kick start Arc off. Intel can't promise supply in a high-demand market and that is okay, totally expected in fact... but the real question is how many Intel Arc GPUs will the company have.

It's easy to sell out if you've only got a few hundred thousand to sell in the first wave, or a few million... but try supplying tens of millions of GPUs a quarter, in a high-demand market.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-11900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$544.89
$544.89$544.89$544.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2021 at 12:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.