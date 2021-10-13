Intel on GPU supply of Arc: 'very cautious' but AMD, NVIDIA suffer too

Intel knows it's coming in as a 'third player' and Raja Koduri is 'very cautious' about GPU demand, and is ready for Arc.

Intel is well aware of the GPU shortage right now, sitting on the sidelines and seeing AMD and NVIDIA suffer what they know is an inevitability in 2022: graphics cards being hard, or impossible to find.

We know that AMD is expecting silicon shortages until the second half of 2022 at the least, with more expensive CPUs and GPUs than ever before unfortunately. NVIDIA hasn't said much about their GPU supply moving into 2022, but we should expect it to suck just as bad as it does now.

Intel is now talking about GPU supply, with chief architect and senior vice president of Intel's architecture, graphics and software division Raja Koduri explaining: "We'll be coming in as a third player. I'll always be very cautious, when the demand is so high and when the market is so hard. I can always use more supply. So I'm not going to say I have enough supply in this high-demand market. I think every one of my competitors will say the same thing right now".

We'll have to wait and see in the New Year what happens to GPU supply, but Intel should be in a good position to kick start Arc off. Intel can't promise supply in a high-demand market and that is okay, totally expected in fact... but the real question is how many Intel Arc GPUs will the company have.

It's easy to sell out if you've only got a few hundred thousand to sell in the first wave, or a few million... but try supplying tens of millions of GPUs a quarter, in a high-demand market.