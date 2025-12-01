Linus Torvalds's 'perfect Linux PC' has Intel B580, not AMD GPU - but neither were first choice

In actual fact, Torvalds wanted an Intel Arc Pro B50, but was happy with the B580 as a substitute for the build detailed in a feature by Linus Tech Tips.

Linus Torvalds threw a bit of a curveball when building his 'perfect Linux PC' by choosing an Intel Arc discrete GPU.

As VideoCardz reports, this was a feature run by Linus Tech Tips (LTT) - yes, this interview is Linus squared, essentially - with the YouTuber producing an Intel Arc B580 when it came to the selection for the graphics card in the Linux computer.

As Torvalds observes, he was 'famously' not a big fan of NVIDIA, and so there was never going to be a GeForce GPU inside the PC.

However, the expected pick would've been a Radeon board, given AMD would be the 'classic' choice for a Linux system as Linus (the YouTuber) points out.

While the video quickly skips away from the Intel GPU getting drafted ahead of its rivals, and doesn't give us any more details, Elijah of LTT (who's in the clip too) clarifies something in the comments.

Namely that an Arc graphics card was selected because Torvalds didn't want an "annoying loud or power hungry 'gaming' class GPU" but still needed better than integrated graphics to drive a pair of 6K monitors.

However, the twist here is that the B580 was actually drafted in as a substitute because LTT couldn't get an Intel Arc Pro B50, which was Torvalds's original choice for the GPU.

However, as Elijah points out:

"Linus T clarified he was still more than ok at the time of filming with this GPU being used."

So, Torvalds was happy enough with the Arc B580, but the real pick here was the Arc Pro B50 - a popular entry-level workstation GPU - and AMD was given a swerve either way, which is surprising.