All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

AMD CEO Lisa Su expects chip shortages to ease in 2H 2022

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su says chip shortages will last into early 2022, so expect another 6-9 months of pain... but it might get better.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 7:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you thought it was going to be easier, or cheaper to buy a CPU, GPU, or console between now and Christmas then you'd be wrong -- very wrong.

AMD CEO Lisa Su expects chip shortages to ease in 2H 2022 07 | TweakTown.com

During a recent event, AMD CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su spoke with Code Conference producer Kara Swisher and CNBC tech reporter John Fortt, Su talked about the silicon and component shortages we've been experiencing over the last 18 months.

Su said that the silicon and component shortages will be with us for the rest of the year, and now into the first half of 2022 which she said there would be "tight supply". These issues would begin to get better in the second half of 2022, but there's no exact science here. Su is giving her estimates, but there are renewed concerns in China with ongoing production issues now that China is clamping down on power usage across the country.

Like every other company, Su made note that the pandemic has wrecked the industry and the supply chain at all levels, adding that "nobody expected this much demand".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.00
$749.00$749.00$749.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2021 at 2:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, theverge.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.