AMD CEO Lisa Su expects chip shortages to ease in 2H 2022

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su says chip shortages will last into early 2022, so expect another 6-9 months of pain... but it might get better.

If you thought it was going to be easier, or cheaper to buy a CPU, GPU, or console between now and Christmas then you'd be wrong -- very wrong.

During a recent event, AMD CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su spoke with Code Conference producer Kara Swisher and CNBC tech reporter John Fortt, Su talked about the silicon and component shortages we've been experiencing over the last 18 months.

Su said that the silicon and component shortages will be with us for the rest of the year, and now into the first half of 2022 which she said there would be "tight supply". These issues would begin to get better in the second half of 2022, but there's no exact science here. Su is giving her estimates, but there are renewed concerns in China with ongoing production issues now that China is clamping down on power usage across the country.

Like every other company, Su made note that the pandemic has wrecked the industry and the supply chain at all levels, adding that "nobody expected this much demand".