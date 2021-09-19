All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ADATA XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD brings 7.4GB/sec speeds to PS5

ADATA's XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD brings 176-layer flash and 7.4GB/sec read speeds to PlayStation 5's PCIe 4.0 M.2 expansion port.

Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 6:24 PM CDT
ADATA's XPG S70 Blade SSD fits into the PlayStation 5's expansion bay for more high-speed storage.

ADATA's XPG Gammix S70 Blade is compatible with the PS5's M.2 expansion slot and brings up to 7.4GB/sec read speeds across PCIe 4.0 Gen4 x4. The S70 Blade comes with an optional aluminum heat sink for extra heat dissipation to keep the drive cooler under 4K 60FPS gaming load, matching both speed and reliability to become a good pick for PS5 expansion storage.

The S70 Blade comes in 1TB ($169.99) and 2TB ($329.99) capacities complete with 176-layer Micron TLC flash, a five-year warranty, and a DRAM cache buffer. "Got a PS5 and need more capacity? The GAMMIX S70 BLADE is your answer. Plug one into your PS5 and enjoy better, smoother performance over the built-in storage," ADATA writes on its website.

Read Also: ADATA XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB SSD Review (UPDATED)

The S70 Blade also recently received new firmware that boosted performance, including boosted gaming perf that beats the likes of Samsung's 980 Pro. The update helped the S70 Blade secure a TweakTown Elite rating.

More compatible PS5 SSD expansion products:

Buy at Amazon

XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 2TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD

$329.99
$329.99$299.99-
