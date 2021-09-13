Sabrent details their PS5 SSD heat sink, prepared to upgrade your PS5

Sabrent has better detailed, as well as answered some questions from its users regarding their PlayStation 5-optimized SSD heat sink. You can check out Mike from Sabrent cover it all in the video below:

The new PS5-optimized SSD heat sink from Sabrent won't just keep the wicked-fast Rocket 4 Plus SSD cool, but any PS5-optimized M.2 NVMe SSD. Sabrent didn't just make any ol' M.2 heat sink for the PlayStation 5, but a custom PS5-optimized heat sink that was engineered to keep the fast speeds and high temps of an NVMe SSD as cool as possible.

This is centered around the fact that Sony cools the M.2 slot inside of the PS5 with negative pressure, where Sony recommends gamers use their M.2 cover slot over their M.2 slot, because if you don't you will lose the negative pressure and the temperature will skyrocket. Sabrent notes that this spot is around 10C hotter than ambient temperatures -- if the M.2 slot is empty -- meaning that it really does need some good cooling to keep things under control when a super-fast 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD is installed into the PS5.

Sabrent designed the new M.2 NVMe SSD heat sink with a larger footprint in mind, and a larger surface area -- but a simple design that is a little more tame than the larger SSD heat sinks Sabrent has for PC users. Installation isn't hard, as you can install an M.2 NVMe SSD without a heat sink into your PS5 -- and then plonk on your Sabrent PS5 heat sink -- but remember the thermal pads, something that Sabrent includes in the package.

1TB combo: $189.99

2TB combo: $369.99

4TB combo: $909.99

The company is now open for pre-orders with its Sabrent PS5 heat sink, offering them in varying combos with 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB of super-fast Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs and the new PS5 heat sink. It starts at $189 for the 1TB + PS5 heat sink, through to $910 for the 4TB + PS5 heat sink.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES