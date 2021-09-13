All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sabrent details their PS5 SSD heat sink, prepared to upgrade your PS5

Sabrent details its new PS5-optimized heat sink to cool all PS5-compatible M.2 NVMe SSDs -- this is no regular SSD heat sink.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 2:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sabrent has better detailed, as well as answered some questions from its users regarding their PlayStation 5-optimized SSD heat sink. You can check out Mike from Sabrent cover it all in the video below:

The new PS5-optimized SSD heat sink from Sabrent won't just keep the wicked-fast Rocket 4 Plus SSD cool, but any PS5-optimized M.2 NVMe SSD. Sabrent didn't just make any ol' M.2 heat sink for the PlayStation 5, but a custom PS5-optimized heat sink that was engineered to keep the fast speeds and high temps of an NVMe SSD as cool as possible.

This is centered around the fact that Sony cools the M.2 slot inside of the PS5 with negative pressure, where Sony recommends gamers use their M.2 cover slot over their M.2 slot, because if you don't you will lose the negative pressure and the temperature will skyrocket. Sabrent notes that this spot is around 10C hotter than ambient temperatures -- if the M.2 slot is empty -- meaning that it really does need some good cooling to keep things under control when a super-fast 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD is installed into the PS5.

Sabrent designed the new M.2 NVMe SSD heat sink with a larger footprint in mind, and a larger surface area -- but a simple design that is a little more tame than the larger SSD heat sinks Sabrent has for PC users. Installation isn't hard, as you can install an M.2 NVMe SSD without a heat sink into your PS5 -- and then plonk on your Sabrent PS5 heat sink -- but remember the thermal pads, something that Sabrent includes in the package.

  • 1TB combo: $189.99
  • 2TB combo: $369.99
  • 4TB combo: $909.99

The company is now open for pre-orders with its Sabrent PS5 heat sink, offering them in varying combos with 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB of super-fast Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs and the new PS5 heat sink. It starts at $189 for the 1TB + PS5 heat sink, through to $910 for the 4TB + PS5 heat sink.

Sabrent details their PS5 SSD heat sink, prepared to upgrade your PS5 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD (SB-RKT4P-PSHS-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$909.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2021 at 2:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.