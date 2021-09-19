Bequiet! MC1 heat sink fits inside PS5 to cool single, dual-sided SSDs

be quiet's MC1 SSD cooler is a good heat sink solution that will keep your expandable PlayStation 5 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage cool.

Now that the PlayStation 5 supports PC-grade expandable storage, gamers are looking to buy high-end PCIe 4.0 SSDs to supercharge their next-gen gaming experiences. With blazing speeds also comes potential for higher temps and a proper heat sink is incredibly important for any internal storage--especially NVMe drives in compact gaming consoles.

If you're a PS5 owner looking to pop in an extra SSD, Be quiet!'s MC1 cooler should be on your radar. The MC1 fits right into the PS5's expansion bay and is a great fit for both single- and dual-sided high-performance drives without heat sinks like the Samsung 980 Pro or Crucial's P5 Plus.

MC1 Highlights

Lower temperatures for your M.2 SSD

Allows maximum read/write speed for an extended timespan

Fits single sided and double sided M.2 2280 modules alike

Compatible with M.2 SSD slot of Sony PlayStation 5

All-black design for an elegant look

