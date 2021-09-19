All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bequiet! MC1 heat sink fits inside PS5 to cool single, dual-sided SSDs

be quiet's MC1 SSD cooler is a good heat sink solution that will keep your expandable PlayStation 5 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage cool.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 3:00 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Sep 19 2021 3:04 PM CDT
Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 3:00 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Sep 19 2021 3:04 PM CDT

Now that the PlayStation 5 supports PC-grade expandable storage, gamers are looking to buy high-end PCIe 4.0 SSDs to supercharge their next-gen gaming experiences. With blazing speeds also comes potential for higher temps and a proper heat sink is incredibly important for any internal storage--especially NVMe drives in compact gaming consoles.

If you're a PS5 owner looking to pop in an extra SSD, Be quiet!'s MC1 cooler should be on your radar. The MC1 fits right into the PS5's expansion bay and is a great fit for both single- and dual-sided high-performance drives without heat sinks like the Samsung 980 Pro or Crucial's P5 Plus.

MC1 Highlights

  • Lower temperatures for your M.2 SSD
  • Allows maximum read/write speed for an extended timespan
  • Fits single sided and double sided M.2 2280 modules alike
  • Compatible with M.2 SSD slot of Sony PlayStation 5
  • All-black design for an elegant look
Bequiet! MC1 heat sink fits inside PS5 to cool single, dual-sided SSDs 1212 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Bequiet! MC1 heat sink fits inside PS5 to cool single, dual-sided SSDs 4234 | TweakTown.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

