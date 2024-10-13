All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Patriot Viper PV573 Gen5 SSD is here: 14,000 MB/s read speeds, high capacity, active cooling

The new Patriot Viper PV573 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD delivers 4TB with read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s. So fast it needs an active cooling solution.

1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Patriot Memory has launched its latest blisteringly fast storage solution for PC gamers and enthusiasts with the new Patriot Viper PV573 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD. With advanced 3D NAND vertical stacking technology that enhances storage density, speed, and efficiency, the Viper PV573 boasts impressive read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 12,000 MB/s.

Patriot Viper PV573 Gen5 SSD is here: 14,000 MB/s read speeds, high capacity, active cooling 2
Hardware-wise, it's built with the latest Innogrit IG5666 PCIe Gen 5 x4 controller and 232-layer TLC NAND. Other notable specs include 4K Aligned Random Read speeds of up to 2,000K IOPs and 4K Aligned Random Write speeds of up to 1,650K IOPs, fully compliant with the NVMe 2.0 specification.

It's a bit of a storage beast with a 16.5mm "extra thin heatshield" that includes an active cooling solution to accelerate heat dissipation. Yes, you'll need a tiny fan to maintain peak performance - speeds up to 2.8 times faster than the previous Gen 4 SSD standard.

Patriot Viper PV573 Gen5 SSD is here: 14,000 MB/s read speeds, high capacity, active cooling 3
Of course, Patriot's proprietary cooling technology is more than a fan; it's part of a system that includes a high-thermal-conductivity aluminum alloy heatsink. Patriot notes that its design improves cooling by over 40%; however, the company doesn't specify over what exactly. The only real downside is that it needs

Available in 2TB and 4TB capacities, here's a look at the specifications.

Patriot Viper PV573 PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 2280 SSD

  • Capacity: 2TB / 4TB
  • Form Factor: M.2 2280
  • Interface: PCIe Gen5 x4
  • Controller: Innogrit IG5666 PCIe Gen 5 x4
  • Model: PV573P2TBM28H / PV573P4TBM28H
  • Sequential Read(CDM): Up to 14,000MB/s
  • Sequential Write(CDM): Up to 12,000MB/s
  • Total Bytes Written (4TB): Up to 3,000TB
  • Operating System: Windows 7/8.0/8.1/10/11
  • Features: Embedded thermal sensor for thermal throttling, Operating Temperature: 0 ~ 70°C
  • Certifications/Safety: CE/FCC/UKCA/BSMI/RoHS
  • Dimensions: 2.45 cm (L) x 8 cm (W) x 1.65 cm (H)
  • Warranty: 5-year warranty

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCES:viper.patriotmemory.com, prnewswire.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

