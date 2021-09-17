Addlink launches AddGame A95 PCIe 4.0 SSD for PlayStation 5, up to 4TB

Addlink has just unveiled its new AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD with a Premium heat sink, ready for upgrading your next-gen PlayStation 5 console.

The company is offering its new AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with up to 7.4GB/sec (7400MB/sec) reads and up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec). The company includes a premium heat sink with high-grade aluminum, and a shark-fin heat sink design with a heat-conducting silica gel pad that keeps the PS5-compatible SSD as cool as possible.

Addlink is using a low-profile heat sink design that measures in at 9.1mm, fitting into the PS5 internal M.2 SSD expansion slot without a problem. You can get the AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with all of them having a 5-year warranty.

You can use the Addlink AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD on your PlayStation 5, but it'll also work on your PC -- you don't need PCIe 4.0 to have it crank along in your gaming PC either. It is backward compatible, so it'll work on a PCIe 3.0 x4 platform as well and give you crazy high speeds for your PC and games.