Sabrent tests out its new Thunderbolt 5 external SSD: capable of 6GB/sec+ at just 45C

Sabrent tests out its new Thundetbolt 5 external SSD, puts its through its paces and teased 6GB/sec reads from a single Thundetbolt 5 cable.

Sabrent has been teasing its new Thunderbolt 5 external SSD for a few weeks now, but the company has it in-house and has tested it on an ultra-spec Razer Blade 18 laptop at over 6GB/sec reads.

In CrystalDiskMark, the new Sabrent Thunderbolt 5 external SSD was pumping away at over 6GB/sec reads, and around 3.8GB/sec writes (this is from the Razer Blade 18 laptop, the only Thunderbolt 5-capable laptop on the market right now, and into the Sabrent Thunderbolt 5 as an external SSD... 6000MB/sec is insanity).

Sabrent transferred 1TB file from a Rocket 4 Plus inside of the Razer Blade 18 laptop at 2.8-2.9GB/sec when it was filling the cache on the SSD, and was transferring at 1.4GB/sec sustained over the Thunderbolt 5 connection to Sabrent's new Thunderbolt 5 external SSD.

The company even pulled out its FLIR camera for some thermal imagery of the new Thunderbolt 5 external SSD, which sat at a comfortable 45C under full load. Not bad at all for what can handle 6GB/sec+ speeds from a single Thunderbolt 5 connection.

Sabrent will make its upcoming Thunderbolt 5-powered Rocket XTRM 5 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, so there's one for everyone. It would've been nice to see 8TB at launch, but I'm sure we'll see that down the track.

Sabrent uses an all-aluminum build for high durability and excellent heat dissipation, while you can monitor your Rocket XTRM 5's health with integrated SMART monitoring. The Thunderbolt 5 connection itself is rugged with automatic connection detection, and it includes a high-quality Thunderbolt 5 cable and a protective silicone sleeve.

It's completely bus-powered for simple plug-and-play use, drag-and-drop access to your files and folders stored on the Sabrent Rocket XTRM 5. Now... now we just need speeds. WIth a Gen4 SSD inside, we can expect the full 7.5GB/sec+ transfers thanks to the 80Gbps bandwidth that Thunderbolt 5 is capable of handling. Exciting stuff to see from Sabrent as usual, on the bleeding edge of new storage products with a Thunderbolt 5-ready external SSD.