HighPoint's industry-first 16 x SSD AIC: 16 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSDs = 128TB Gen4 SSD

HighPoint has just unveiled the industry's first 16 x M.2 Ports NVMe RAID AIC: its new SSD7749M2.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new HighPoint SSD7749M2 features 16 independent M.2 device channels, powered with its in-house PCIe Gen4 Switch Architecture and NVMe cooling technology, the new SSD7749M2 RAID AICs are capable of pushing an incredible 28GB/sec of read speeds, and up to 128TB of client-class NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The beauty of this new AIC card is that its innovative, dual-sided, vertically-aligned M.2 loading trays can host up to 16 x 2280 form factor M.2 SSDs onto just a single side of the PCB. With its dual-slot design, it's not much bigger than a high-end, dual-slot graphics card.

With 16 x M.2 SSD slots at the ready, the HighPoint SSD7749M2 can support 128TB of M.2 SSD storage, with the potential to scale up to 256TB in the near future, all from a single PCIe slot. Impressive stuff. There's up to 28GB of Gen4 SSD read speed, making the new HighPoint SSD7749M2 the perfect one-stop solution to drop a dual-slot card into a workstation, and enjoy up to 128TB of Gen4 SSD at up to 28GB/sec speeds.

HighPoint's new SSD7749M2 RAID AICs have been fully qualified with major M.2 SSD series, including the Phison E18-based 8TB SSDs in the form of Sabrent's award-winning Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD, as well as Samsung's 990 PRO SSD.

4

HighPoint explains the 'state-of-the-art' three-pronged cooling solution: "One of the driving forces behind the SSD7749M2 industry-leading storage capacity and performance capability is HighPoint's advanced, three-pronged, dual-width NVMe cooling system, which leverages a full-length aluminum casing and heat sink, powerful low-decibel cooling fans, and a unique SSD mounting system to enhance reliability and stave off the threat of thermal throttling. The aluminum casing fully encloses the M.2 media and sensitive controller componentry, effectively sealing it away from the surrounding hardware environment. The innovative, tool less SSD loading system arranges M.2 media vertically to optimize airflow within the AIC. Three cooling fans; one mounted directly atop the integrated heatsink, and a pair installed into the side-mounted access hatch, work in unison to condense and circulate cool air throughout the casing, and eject waste heat through the ventilated PCIe bracket".

4

"To compliment the hardware side of the equation, HighPoint has developed an intelligent temperature monitoring and alert system, which is integrated directly into the NVMe storage management & monitoring suite. Administrators can track the temperature and endurance (TBW/DWPD rating) of each hosted NVMe storage device in real-time via HighPoint's innovative SHI (storage health inspector) service, which can be used to configure warning thresholds based on each SSDs specifications and adjust the AIC's triple cooling fans to ensure hosted M.2 media perform optimally, even under the most demanding workflow. The service can be instructed to activate an audible warning alarm or contact one or more administrators via email if temperature thresholds are crossed".