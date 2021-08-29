The new iPhone 13 might have satellite communication support

The latest rumor for the new iPhone 13 teases it might have support for low-Earth-orbit satellite calls and messages, say what?!

Apple might have a truly big surprise with the next-gen iPhone 13, with the latest rumor teasing the new iPhone will have a low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode.

The exciting and unexpected rumor is coming from a credible source: analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said in his recent investor note, that he expects the new iPhone 13 to have support for LEO satellite communications. This means iPhone 13 owners will be able to make phone calls and send messages when they're in remote locations -- far away from traditional 4G and 5G tower coverage.

Inside of the new iPhone 13 will be a custom Qualcomm X60 baseband modem chip, which will support communications over satellite. The analyst says that he believes Apple will use LEO satellite communication technology inside of the upcoming Apple AR headset, the future Apple Car, and other products.

It might start with calls and messages, but I guess we'll see satellite communications used for video calls and data in the future... maybe that's why Elon Musk wanted to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook. He said it was about Apple acquiring Tesla... and now it makes a helluva lot more sense.

LEO satellite communications made by SpaceX and its Starlink satellite communications platform, blasted down to the Apple Car, Apple AR headset, Apple iPhone and future products.