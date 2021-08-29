All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

The new iPhone 13 might have satellite communication support

The latest rumor for the new iPhone 13 teases it might have support for low-Earth-orbit satellite calls and messages, say what?!

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 29 2021 7:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple might have a truly big surprise with the next-gen iPhone 13, with the latest rumor teasing the new iPhone will have a low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode.

The new iPhone 13 might have satellite communication support 05 | TweakTown.com

The exciting and unexpected rumor is coming from a credible source: analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said in his recent investor note, that he expects the new iPhone 13 to have support for LEO satellite communications. This means iPhone 13 owners will be able to make phone calls and send messages when they're in remote locations -- far away from traditional 4G and 5G tower coverage.

Inside of the new iPhone 13 will be a custom Qualcomm X60 baseband modem chip, which will support communications over satellite. The analyst says that he believes Apple will use LEO satellite communication technology inside of the upcoming Apple AR headset, the future Apple Car, and other products.

It might start with calls and messages, but I guess we'll see satellite communications used for video calls and data in the future... maybe that's why Elon Musk wanted to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook. He said it was about Apple acquiring Tesla... and now it makes a helluva lot more sense.

LEO satellite communications made by SpaceX and its Starlink satellite communications platform, blasted down to the Apple Car, Apple AR headset, Apple iPhone and future products.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, 128GB, Gold - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) (Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1340.00
$1340.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2021 at 5:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.