Samsung makes 120Hz OLED displays for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple is ramping up into its next-gen iPhone 13 family of smartphones while Samsung is building out its new range of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones, with Apple setting its sights on 120Hz OLED displays for its two higher-end iPhone 13 handsets.

Samsung is reportedly supplying Apple with around 110 million OLED displays for both its current-gen iPhone 12, and next-gen iPhone 13 lineups. LG Display and BOE will supply a small number of OLED displays to Apple for its iPhones, but it will be Samsung that will exclusively provide Apple with 120Hz OLED LTPO panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones.

Apple will be using multiple Samsung-made parts in its new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, with the direct competitor of the company supplying rigid flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB) with the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini using multiplex FPCB. RFPCB has benefits in that it can be both rigid, and folded -- paving the way for that foldable iPhone coming in 2023.

We're being told to expect that all iPhone 14 models of the future will have 120Hz screens, so the toe being tipped into the 120Hz iPhone world later this year is very welcomed and will be a big test for Apple. The future Apple iPhone 14 family of handsets with 120Hz displays is a great move, pushing the world and normal users into high refresh rate displays is a great thing (as a display and high refresh rate enthusiast myself).