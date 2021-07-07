All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple expected to use OLED panels in next-gen 2023 iPads

Apple's first-ever OLED-based iPad drops in 2023 from the latest rumors, over the Mini-LED panel used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Published Wed, Jul 7 2021 8:31 PM CDT
Apple has only just entered the world of Mini-LED technology on its new 12.9-inch iPad Pro but the Cupertino-based company is already shifting into OLED.

Apple expected to use OLED panels in next-gen 2023 iPads 05 | TweakTown.com

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro only just launched with its new Mini-LED display, and while we've been hearing rumors of an OLED iPad already, the latest word is coming from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). DSCC said in its new quarterly OLED Shipment Report that Apple will release a 10.9-inch AMOLED iPad, possibly an iPad Air with an OLED panel in 2023.

Apple has been using OLED displays in their latest iPhones, the new Apple Watch, the MacBook Pro Touch Bar (hey, it still counts) as well as OLED displays for the Mac and iPad. DSCC says the first iPad with an OLED display will drop in 2023, but other rumors have said that Apple would have a 10.8-inch iPad with an OLED display in 2022... I guess we'll have to wait and see.

The use of an OLED panel in an iPad Air is strange as it's not the flagship iPad, that title goes to the iPad Pro -- which as it stands uses a Mini-LED panel. What we could see is the iPad Air rolling out with a 60Hz OLED panel, and the higher-end iPad Pro with a larger, 120Hz OLED panel.

That would be kinda cool to see Apple do, giving OLED technology to the masses with the cheaper iPad Air while providing the super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate on the higher-end iPad Pro. Then the 2024-2025 model iPad Air can shift to the 120Hz OLED panel, and I guess the future is exciting for display technology from there on out.

NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

