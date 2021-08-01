Elon Musk asked Tim Cook for Apple to buy Tesla, Cook refused to meet

Elon Musk requested to meet with Tim Cook about Apple buying Tesla, Cook refused the meet -- Tesla was worth 6% of today's value.

Can you imagine if Apple had acquired Tesla last year? It could've happened, as Elon Musk requested a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company buying Tesla. Cook refused the meeting, and that was that.

We're hearing about this again because of a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, called Power Play. Elon tweeted out a few days ago to clarify what happened, where he first off called Higgins' new book "both false *and* boring".

Musk continued, adding: "Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today's value".

Back in December 2020, Musk talked about reaching out to Cook about Apple acquiring Tesla, which 1/10 of their value at the time... Musk noted that he "refused to take the meeting". As Robert @Scobleizer Scoble noted at the time, that decision "could cost Apple a trillion dollars in next 15 years".