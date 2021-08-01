All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk asked Tim Cook for Apple to buy Tesla, Cook refused to meet

Elon Musk requested to meet with Tim Cook about Apple buying Tesla, Cook refused the meet -- Tesla was worth 6% of today's value.

Published Sun, Aug 1 2021 10:20 PM CDT
Can you imagine if Apple had acquired Tesla last year? It could've happened, as Elon Musk requested a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company buying Tesla. Cook refused the meeting, and that was that.

We're hearing about this again because of a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, called Power Play. Elon tweeted out a few days ago to clarify what happened, where he first off called Higgins' new book "both false *and* boring".

Musk continued, adding: "Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today's value".

Back in December 2020, Musk talked about reaching out to Cook about Apple acquiring Tesla, which 1/10 of their value at the time... Musk noted that he "refused to take the meeting". As Robert @Scobleizer Scoble noted at the time, that decision "could cost Apple a trillion dollars in next 15 years".

NEWS SOURCES:forbes.com, detroitnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

