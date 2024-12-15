Apple Watch Ultra rumored to have satellite connectivity in 2025

TL;DR: Apple's new flagship Watch Ultra smartwatch is expected to feature non-emergency satellite messaging capabilities, blood-pressure monitoring, and more in 2025. Apple's new flagship Watch Ultra smartwatch is expected to feature non-emergency satellite messaging capabilities, blood-pressure monitoring, and more in 2025.

Apple's new flagship Watch Ultra smartwatch will reportedly have non-emergency satellite messaging capabilities, just like the iPhone received earlier this year.

In a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new Apple Watch Ultra will also be adding the long-rumored blood-pressure monitoring feature. We've heard about satellite messaging on the Apple Watch Ultra before, but Gurman reports that it would work like it does on the iPhone, allowing wearers to send text messages from their Apple Watch Ultra without a 4G/5G or Wi-Fi connection.

Apple is also reportedly removing the Intel cellular modem out of the Watch Ultra, and in its place will use a MediaTek chip, with the new cellular chip expected to be included in "at least some models" in 2025. The new blood-pressure monitoring feature has been in the works for a while, but will be great to see materialize next year.

On the satellite communications feature of the new flagship Apple Watch Ultra, users will be able to not rely on their iPhone if they were out and about hiking and exploring, as their watch would be capable of sending out a message in the case of an emergency. As it stands, these people would need to take their iPhone (14 and above) with satellite communication capabilities, but the new Apple Watch Ultra would debut as the first mainstream smartwatch with satellite features... very cool.