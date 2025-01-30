Apple secretly joins the Starlink satellite internet connectivity party with its iPhone

TL;DR: Apple is collaborating with SpaceX and T-Mobile to integrate Starlink internet on iPhones, offering an alternative to Apple's satellite service. The Starlink-powered service allows text messaging via satellite, initially available in the US. T-Mobile's beta includes select smartphones, with plans for broader support. The service aims to provide connectivity in areas lacking cellular coverage. Apple is collaborating with SpaceX and T-Mobile to integrate Starlink internet on iPhones, offering an alternative to Apple's satellite service. The Starlink-powered service allows text messaging via satellite, initially available in the US. T-Mobile's beta includes select smartphones, with plans for broader support. The service aims to provide connectivity in areas lacking cellular coverage.

Apple has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile to add support for Starlink internet connectivity on its iPhones, which provides an alternative to Apple's in-house satellite communication service.

In a new post on X, Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk said "medium resolution images, music & audio podcasts should work with the current generation Starlink direct-to-phone constellation. Next generation constellation will do medium resolution video".

In a new report from Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, we're learning that that the first users of the new Starlink-powered service on iPhones received text messages from T-Mobile saying: "you're in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3".

A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment, so too did SpaceX, however, T-Mobile told Gurman that the testing will "begin with select optimized smartphones" and that the full launch will "support the vast majority of modern smartphones". T-Mobile has also opened up the beta to some users running Android 15.

How will it work? If you're using an iPhone in an area without cellular connectivity on T-Mobile, and using devices that are part of the Starlink program, will try to pair your phone with a Starlink satellite. Users will be able to send text messages through a Starlink menu for the Globalstar service or contact emergency services through Apple.

The difference between Globalstar and SpaceX is that the current service requires Apple iPhone users to physically point their iPhone to the sky to find a satellite, while the new SpaceX Starlink option is designed to... just work, even when your phone is sitting in your pocket. The new service is only available in the US for now, compared to Apple's Globalstar service which works in multiple countries, while SpaceX is working on getting other carriers on-board.

The new Starlink and Apple satellite features are designed to work in off-the-grid areas, with areas like hiking trails, that don't have traditional cellular service. These new Starlink-powered satellite features aren't available in areas where a cellular network is within reach. SpaceX requested authority to start beta testing its new satellite service on Monday, with the Federal Communications Commission granted SpaceX conditional approval for its satellites to help T-Mobile's cellular network in November 2024.