Apple rumored to shift from Mini-LED to OLED tech for new iPad Pro

Apple's new 2022 iPad Air and 2023 iPad Pro will reportedly use an OLED display, with up to the beautiful 120FPS refresh rate.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 7:31 PM CDT
Apple debuted its new 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch with a beautiful new Mini-LED display, but rumor has it the new 2022 iPad Air and 2023 iPad Pro will reportedly use an OLED display -- and at up to the super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple rumored to shift from Mini-LED to OLED tech for new iPad Pro 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the next-gen 2022 iPad Air (also known as the iPad Air 5) and it will reportedly feature a 10.8-inch rigid OLED display, while the new 2023 iPad Pro will shift from the mini-LED display inside of the just-released 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch to a higher-end OLED display.

The Elec is reporting that Apple will be rolling out new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads with flexible OLED technology, with Apple reportedly moving over to LTPO OLED displays on the 2023 iPad Pro with 120Hz refresh rates on offer. The refresh rate will dynamically change depending on what is happening on screen, which will provide the best of both worlds: out of this world image quality, super-smooth refresh rate and kick ass battery life.

Apple rumored to shift from Mini-LED to OLED tech for new iPad Pro 09 | TweakTown.com

Apple is reportedly using 120Hz LTPO displays for its new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones -- made by its competitor: Samsung, while the regular iPhone 13 will continue to use displays from LG and they'll be stuck at 60Hz.

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

NEWS SOURCE:thelec.net

