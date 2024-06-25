Apple A18 Neural Engine rumor: more AI power than M4, best generative AI features for iPhone 16

Apple's new A18 processor inside of the new iPhone 16 family will have an upgraded Neural Engine, will run generative AI features on the iPhone.

Apple will be unleashing its next-generation A18 processor for its new iPhone 16 family of smartphones, which will roll out with ChatGPT-powered Apple Intelligence.

In a new rumor, we're hearing that the new A18 chipset will be more powerful than the new M4 processor that has rolled out inside of new iPad Pros recently. Apple's new M4 processor is inside of the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro slates have the most powerful Apple silicon to date, with its built-in Neural Engine capable of 38 TOPS of AI workload performance.

Apple's new A18 and A18 Pro chips will be made at TSMC on its 3nm "N3E" process node, providing the company with impressive performance per watt numbers.

The generative AI features on the new iPhone 16 smartphones will be powered by the A18-based Neural Engine, with a tweet from insider "MappleGold" on X teasing: "The Neural Engine present in the A18 too strong, it is even more powerful than what is in the M4, but the powerful but very efficient branding chip like the A15 Bionic is not part of the A18, maybe the A19 or A20, depending on TSMC's 2nm readiness".

