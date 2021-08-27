Apple expected to pass Samsung in OLED smartphone shipments in 2021

Apple doesn't make the OLED panel, but it will overtake Samsung with OLED smartphone shipments in 2021 -- even more in 2022.

Apple shifted into the beautiful, warm arms of OLED display technology with the iPhone 12 -- and even more so with the upcoming iPhone 13 -- while the company is looking to overtake Samsung as the largest OLED smartphone company in 2021.

There are around 630 million OLED smartphone shipments in 2021 according to estimates from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) where it's expected to ship 176 million shipments this year -- 28% of the market. Samsung on the other hand is expected to ship 145 million OLED smartphones or 23% of the market.

How has this happened considering Samsung is the company providing Apple with 120Hz OLED displays for its new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones? Well, Samsung's current flagship Galaxy S21 series has been the worst-performing Galaxy S family for the first 6 months, ever. Samsung has been experiencing some hiccups with the Galaxy S21 family, so much so that it has started an investigation into its smartphone business and will make changes if they're required.

In saying that, Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones have been announced and are now hitting the market worldwide. They've been received extremely well, a market -- foldable smartphones -- where Apple simply isn't a competitor, yet.