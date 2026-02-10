Samsung Display producing even more foldable OLED panels, ready for Apple's foldable iPhones

Samsung Display is reportedly increasing the investment on its A4 factory, gearing up to make even more foldable OLED panels for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhones.
In a new report from ETnews, the outlet says that Samsung Display is currently working on what it needs to do to increase its CapEx on foldable OLED equipment for its A4 factory located in Asan, South Chungcheong Province of its home country: South Korea.
Samsung's proposed investment expansion should start in Q2 2026, focusing on boosting the production capacity of flexible OLED panels by adding more backplane-related parts like thin film transistors (TFTs). This will allow Samsung to be better prepared for when Apple launches its new foldable iPhones and bigger shipments are required.
The company is already hard at work with a dedicated production line at its A3 factory, which is producing foldable OLED panels for the iPhone Fold, which is due out later this year, with Samsung capable of producing around 15 million 7-inch foldable OLED panels per year.
Apple foldable iPhone features + design elements so far:
- A crease-less design for the foldable screen.
- A dedicated vapor chamber.
- A book-style form factor, with the iPhone Fold's primary panel measuring 7.74 inches, and the cover display measuring 5.49 inches.
- A 2,713 x 1,920 resolution, with a 4:3 aspect ratio.
- Touch ID instead of Face ID.
- A20 Pro SoC, a 12GB RAM, in-house C2 5G modem.
- A 48MP resolution for the rear dual-camera setup.
- An in-display camera with a resolution of up to 24MP.
- A battery with a capacity of 5,400-5,800mAh.
- An H2 2026 launch.
- Projected price of around $2,399
- Expected shipments in the first year to vary between 7 million and 9 million units.