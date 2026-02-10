Samsung Display producing even more foldable OLED panels, ready for Apple's foldable iPhones

Samsung Display increases investment at its A4 factory, making foldable OLED panels for Apple and foldable iPhones with iPhone Fold and iPhone Flip.

TL;DR: Samsung Display plans to increase investment in its A4 factory to boost foldable OLED panel production for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhones, starting Q2 2026. This expansion supports higher capacity for flexible OLEDs, preparing for Apple's H2 2026 launch featuring a crease-less design and advanced specifications.

Samsung Display is reportedly increasing the investment on its A4 factory, gearing up to make even more foldable OLED panels for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhones.

In a new report from ETnews, the outlet says that Samsung Display is currently working on what it needs to do to increase its CapEx on foldable OLED equipment for its A4 factory located in Asan, South Chungcheong Province of its home country: South Korea.

Samsung's proposed investment expansion should start in Q2 2026, focusing on boosting the production capacity of flexible OLED panels by adding more backplane-related parts like thin film transistors (TFTs). This will allow Samsung to be better prepared for when Apple launches its new foldable iPhones and bigger shipments are required.

The company is already hard at work with a dedicated production line at its A3 factory, which is producing foldable OLED panels for the iPhone Fold, which is due out later this year, with Samsung capable of producing around 15 million 7-inch foldable OLED panels per year.

Apple foldable iPhone features + design elements so far: