Samsung Display will make 11 million OLED panels for Apple's foldable iPhone in 2026

Samsung Display will reportedly mass produce 11 million OLED panels for Apple, ready for its new foldable iPhone in 2026.

In a new report from Korean outlet ETnews picked up by analyst @Jukan on X, we're hearing that Samsung Display has plans to make over 10 million OLED panels for the foldable iPhone next year, with the 10M units exceeding initial expectations, and that the foldable smartphone market is growing, and Apple is going to tackle it head-on.

Samsung Display is the exclusive supplier of OLED panels for Apple's foldable iPhone, with the figure of 11 million foldable OLED panels being 30% higher than the volume previously expected by the industry. Initial display industry expectations on shipments were between 6-8 million units, as this was Apple's first foray into foldable smartphones, but with 11M+ units, Apple seems confident in its upcoming foldable iPhone.

An industry official said: "Apple has many loyal customers. As it is the first foldable phone introduced by Apple, it appears to be a strategy to convert high consumer expectations and interest into sales".

Apple foldable iPhone features + design elements so far: