Samsung gives Apple its best M14 OLED panel for new iPhone 17, doesn't use it on Galaxy S25

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 and ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air smartphones rumored to sport higher-end M14 OLED panel, an edge over the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In another case of Samsung giving its best OLED screen to its competitors, rumor has it Apple's new iPhone 17 family of smartphones will use the latest M14 OLED panel provided by Samsung.

This means that Apple's new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones will all use Samsung's new M14 OLED panel, which is a big change over only the higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max using the high-end M14 OLED display. Now the entire range of iPhone 17 handsets will use Samsung's latest M14 OLED panel.

Samsung's latest M14 OLED panel is the company's most advanced display technology, when compared to the previous generation M13, the new M14 OLED is 20-30% brighter, improved energy efficiency, and longer service life. Apple is expected to roll out 120Hz refresh rate goodness to all of its iPhone 17 handsets.

Samsung doesn't even use its new in-house M14 OLED panel inside of its new flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone, instead the South Korean giant uses its previous-gen M13 and an anti-reflective display with ProScaler technology to ensure excellent visibility and color performance.

We should expect Apple to unveil its new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones later this year, with the new iPhone 17 Air to compete against Samsung's new ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone.