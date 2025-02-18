All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Samsung gives Apple its best M14 OLED panel for new iPhone 17, doesn't use it on Galaxy S25

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 and ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air smartphones rumored to sport higher-end M14 OLED panel, an edge over the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung gives Apple its best M14 OLED panel for new iPhone 17, doesn't use it on Galaxy S25
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series will feature Samsung's advanced M14 OLED panels, offering 20-30% increased brightness, improved energy efficiency, and longer lifespan. This marks a shift from only high-end models using such displays. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will not use the M14 panel, opting for the previous M13 version instead.

In another case of Samsung giving its best OLED screen to its competitors, rumor has it Apple's new iPhone 17 family of smartphones will use the latest M14 OLED panel provided by Samsung.

Samsung gives Apple its best M14 OLED panel for new iPhone 17, doesn't use it on Galaxy S25 85
2

This means that Apple's new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones will all use Samsung's new M14 OLED panel, which is a big change over only the higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max using the high-end M14 OLED display. Now the entire range of iPhone 17 handsets will use Samsung's latest M14 OLED panel.

Samsung's latest M14 OLED panel is the company's most advanced display technology, when compared to the previous generation M13, the new M14 OLED is 20-30% brighter, improved energy efficiency, and longer service life. Apple is expected to roll out 120Hz refresh rate goodness to all of its iPhone 17 handsets.

Samsung doesn't even use its new in-house M14 OLED panel inside of its new flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone, instead the South Korean giant uses its previous-gen M13 and an anti-reflective display with ProScaler technology to ensure excellent visibility and color performance.

We should expect Apple to unveil its new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones later this year, with the new iPhone 17 Air to compete against Samsung's new ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone.

NEWS SOURCE:m.ithome.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

