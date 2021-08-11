All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

STALKER 2 confirmed to be powered by Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games confirms that the next-gen STALKER 2 is powered by Unreal Engine 5, which was a secret... at least until that tweet.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 11 2021 7:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

STALKER 2 will be powered by Epic Games' next-gen Unreal Engine 5, confirmed by the official Unreal Engine Twitter account.

The official STALKER account said "feel free to mention we're running on UE5" to which the official Unreal Engine Twitter account replied with a quick-witted "Hey, sure thing! We thought it was a secret though..." but I guess not. Unreal Engine 5 will make STALKER 2 look truly incredible, gives me another reason to not want to wait too much longer to play it.

So it seemed it wasn't meant to be revealed, but these days it is something that could be part of a larger marketing campaign. Lots of secrets were kept during Chernobyl, and maybe lots of secrets are here with STALKER 2 and its new "reveal" that it's powered by next-gen Unreal Engine 5 technology.

STALKER 2 confirmed to be powered by Unreal Engine 5 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Chernobyl

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99$18.99$18.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/11/2021 at 4:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.