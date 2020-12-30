This is our very first look at STALKER 2 -- with in-game footage shown

STALKER 2 official in-engine gameplay teaser shown off, with GSC Game World really ringing out the end of 2020 with a big bang.

GSC Game World has come out teasing the very first official in-engine gameplay teaser of STALKER 2, check it out:

What we're seeing here isn't really gameplay, but rather GSC has created the look and feel of what the developer expects the final gameplay and world of STALKER 2 to be -- all in Unreal Engine 4, made by Epic Games. It looks great, but it's not mind blowing just yet -- and has to stand up against Cyberpunk 2077.

GSC explains: "[This gameplay teaser represents] how the game actually feels: fast-paced changes of scenery, ominous landscapes and the ever-present feeling of an inevitable danger accompanied by a barely-distinguishable guitar soundtrack".

What is STALKER 2? Here's what you need to know:

"The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with STALKER 2. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot - the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life".

"One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it".