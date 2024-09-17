Battlefield boss says PS5 Pro price isn't bad 'you're not getting the same perf from a $700 PC'

Respawn boss and manager of the Battlefield franchise, Vince Zampella, has talked about the $699 pricing on Sony's newly-announced PlayStation 5 Pro console.
Zampella said the higher $699 pricing on the PS5 Pro was a little shocking at first, but ultimately, he makes a good point out of saying that "you're not getting the same performance" out of a $700 PC that you will get from the PlayStation 5 Pro.
He said: "I think it's expected, and anything that gets us better performance for the people that really love it. To me, it's an amazing thing. I was watching something on it where the price... where they look at is it the most expensive. And it really isn't. If you go back, some of the older consoles were just as expensive and probably adjusted for inflation were probably more. So it at first seemed a little shocking, but it's kind of like, it's actually not that bad. And if you get a $700 PC, you're not getting the same performance that you're getting out of it".
As for the development of the PS5 Pro, Zampella said: "I mean, we're not out yet, so does it really help us? Not right now. Can we do cooler things on it? Sure. I guess we'll see. As we see what the adoption is, we'll see how much it really affects us. We have to make a game that runs on everything, so it'll just be like, what can we plus up on something like that, pun intended".
He added: "So I mean, it's a balance. Is it expensive for people? Absolutely. Not everybody will be able to afford it. Would it be better if it was cheaper? Sure. I want more people to have it. But it makes sense, really".
The skinny on the PS5 Pro:
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.