Battlefield boss says PS5 Pro price isn't bad 'you're not getting the same perf from a $700 PC'

Respawn boss and the head of Battlefield, Vince Zampella says $699 pricing for PS5 Pro isn't bad: 'you're not getting the same performance from a $700 PC'.

Respawn boss and manager of the Battlefield franchise, Vince Zampella, has talked about the $699 pricing on Sony's newly-announced PlayStation 5 Pro console.

Zampella said the higher $699 pricing on the PS5 Pro was a little shocking at first, but ultimately, he makes a good point out of saying that "you're not getting the same performance" out of a $700 PC that you will get from the PlayStation 5 Pro.

He said: "I think it's expected, and anything that gets us better performance for the people that really love it. To me, it's an amazing thing. I was watching something on it where the price... where they look at is it the most expensive. And it really isn't. If you go back, some of the older consoles were just as expensive and probably adjusted for inflation were probably more. So it at first seemed a little shocking, but it's kind of like, it's actually not that bad. And if you get a $700 PC, you're not getting the same performance that you're getting out of it".

As for the development of the PS5 Pro, Zampella said: "I mean, we're not out yet, so does it really help us? Not right now. Can we do cooler things on it? Sure. I guess we'll see. As we see what the adoption is, we'll see how much it really affects us. We have to make a game that runs on everything, so it'll just be like, what can we plus up on something like that, pun intended".

He added: "So I mean, it's a balance. Is it expensive for people? Absolutely. Not everybody will be able to afford it. Would it be better if it was cheaper? Sure. I want more people to have it. But it makes sense, really".

