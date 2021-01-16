All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
STALKER 2 has new protagonist, a stalker named Skif

GSC Game World teases STALKER 2 has a new protagonist, Skif, who will 'shape the new grand chapter in the history of the Zone'.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 9:00 PM CST
We've only had a very, very brief tease of STALKER 2 so far with the Unreal Engine 4-powered "official in-engine gameplay teaser".

But now we know that STALKER 2 has a new protagonist, a lone stalker called Skif. GSC Game World explains the new protagonist in STALKER 2: "You're seeing this world through the eyes of a stalker named Skif -- remember the codename, you will hear it a lot. Following the steps of its predecessors, STALKER 2 introduces a completely new main protagonist. His actions will shape the new grand chapter in the history of the Zone".

Read more: This is our very first look at STALKER 2 -- with in-game footage shown

STALKER 2 has new protagonist, a stalker named Skif 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

