Grand Theft Auto V reaches 150 million shipments worldwide
Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in 150 million copies on all platforms since launch, up 5 million units from last quarter.
There's few games that will consistently sell millions of copies every quarter, but Grand Theft Auto V is one of them. The nearly 8-year old GTA V has now sold-in (shipped) 150 million copies worldwide since its launch in September 2013, making it one of the best-selling games of all time. GTA V currently makes up 42% of total franchise sales.
A quick bit of math shows GTA V managed to sell 5 million units from March - June 2021, kicking off Take-Two's Q1 period with a second consecutive first quarter sales gain of 5 million copies. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated $6.4 billion since GTA V's launch in 2013 and continues delivering high earnings for Take-Two's sales and recurrent consumer sales (microtransactions).
- FY14 - 33 million
- FY15 - 18 million
- FY16 - 14 million*
- FY17 - 16 million*
- FY18 - 15 million*
- FY19 - 13 million*
- FY20 - 21 million
- FY21 - 15 million
- FY22 - 5 million
= 145 million sales
Epic freebie help GTA V earn $984 million throughout 2020-2021
