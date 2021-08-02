Grand Theft Auto V reaches 150 million shipments worldwide

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in 150 million copies on all platforms since launch, up 5 million units from last quarter.

Grand Theft Auto V has now shipped 150 million units worldwide, Take-Two Interactive today confirmed.

There's few games that will consistently sell millions of copies every quarter, but Grand Theft Auto V is one of them. The nearly 8-year old GTA V has now sold-in (shipped) 150 million copies worldwide since its launch in September 2013, making it one of the best-selling games of all time. GTA V currently makes up 42% of total franchise sales.

A quick bit of math shows GTA V managed to sell 5 million units from March - June 2021, kicking off Take-Two's Q1 period with a second consecutive first quarter sales gain of 5 million copies. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated $6.4 billion since GTA V's launch in 2013 and continues delivering high earnings for Take-Two's sales and recurrent consumer sales (microtransactions).

FY14 - 33 million

FY15 - 18 million

FY16 - 14 million*

FY17 - 16 million*

FY18 - 15 million*

FY19 - 13 million*

FY20 - 21 million

FY21 - 15 million

FY22 - 5 million

= 145 million sales

