Grand Theft Auto V reaches 150 million shipments worldwide

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in 150 million copies on all platforms since launch, up 5 million units from last quarter.

Published Mon, Aug 2 2021 4:11 PM CDT
Grand Theft Auto V has now shipped 150 million units worldwide, Take-Two Interactive today confirmed.

There's few games that will consistently sell millions of copies every quarter, but Grand Theft Auto V is one of them. The nearly 8-year old GTA V has now sold-in (shipped) 150 million copies worldwide since its launch in September 2013, making it one of the best-selling games of all time. GTA V currently makes up 42% of total franchise sales.

A quick bit of math shows GTA V managed to sell 5 million units from March - June 2021, kicking off Take-Two's Q1 period with a second consecutive first quarter sales gain of 5 million copies. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated $6.4 billion since GTA V's launch in 2013 and continues delivering high earnings for Take-Two's sales and recurrent consumer sales (microtransactions).

  • FY14 - 33 million
  • FY15 - 18 million
  • FY16 - 14 million*
  • FY17 - 16 million*
  • FY18 - 15 million*
  • FY19 - 13 million*
  • FY20 - 21 million
  • FY21 - 15 million
  • FY22 - 5 million

= 145 million sales

NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

