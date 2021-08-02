All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic freebie help GTA V earn $984 million throughout 2020-2021

The Epic Games Store freebie helped push Grand Theft Auto V's revenues to their second-highest point since launch in 2013.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Aug 2 2021 3:22 PM CDT
GTA V was free on the Epic Games Store in May 2020, which helped push total-year franchise revenues to their second highest point of all time.

Take-Two's Epic Games Store freebie paid off big time. Yesterday I put together a graph that charted total Grand Theft Auto franchise revenues from GTA V's launch to present on both a yearly and quarterly basis. There's a huge revenue spike in Q1'21 corresponding with GTA V's free release on the Epic Games Store during May 2020.

This isn't a coincidence. The free launch helped GTA hit $262 million in the quarter, which is the second highest quarterly earnings since the incredible $1.49 billion earned at launch in Q3'14.

FY21 was also the second-highest yearly earnings with $984 million as compared to the staggering $1.6 billion earned in FY14.

The data shows two things: One, that publishers can win big if they bet on limited freebies on digital distribution platforms with millions of users, and two, giving away a free copy of an 8-year old game is a great idea when there's a monetized online mode attached. Oddly enough, full game sales also spiked, with FY21 achieving 15 million unit sales. This pushed total Grand Theft Auto V sales figures to 145 million worldwide.

