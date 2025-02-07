All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto has made $9.54 billion since GTA V's launch

Updated earnings from Take-Two Interactive shows that the Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated a cumulative $9.5 billion in revenue since GTA V.

Grand Theft Auto has made $9.54 billion since GTA V's launch
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Our data analysis indicates that Take-Two has made over $9.54 billion in cumulative GTA revenues since the initial launch of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has made over $9.5 billion in cumulative earnings since GTA V's release, new earnings documents reveal.

Grand Theft Auto has made $9.54 billion since GTA V's launch 13
4

Take-Two's latest Q3FY25 results gave us a closer look at how much money the company made from the megaton GTA series. According to the reports, Grand Theft Auto products and services have made approximately $9.54 billion since the launch of GTA V in September 2013 to the end of 2024.

In Q3FY25, Take-Two made $179.465 million from the Grand Theft Auto series, up 4.42% quarter-over-quarter but down slightly year-over-year.

Grand Theft Auto has made $9.54 billion since GTA V's launch 325
4

It's important to note that these revenues aren't just from GTA V alone, and that sales of other games and content like the GTA trilogy remaster collection and even GTA IV would be included. The bulk of the revenues, however, are undoubtedly from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online--it's just that the earnings are mixed by franchise revenue not by singular game revenue.

Another important thing to remember is that these are net revenues and not net bookings, the latter of which refer to microtransactions and can typically be recognized as higher values over time.

Grand Theft Auto has made $9.54 billion since GTA V's launch 5325
4

Read Also: Take-Two stock leaps 15% after GTA 6 release date 'reaffirmed' by CEO

In the Q3FY25 earnings report, Take-Two also confirmed that GTA V has sold-in 210 million copies worldwide. It's unclear as to the exact mix of game sales versus microtransactions in these revenue figures, but let's just say both are astronomically high when compared to other games on the market.

Take-Two expects GTA Online to cool down over the next quarter as Rockstar Games gears up for Grand Theft Auto VI, which was "reaffirmed" for a Fall 2025 release.

Best Deals: NA
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$25.98 USD $25.98 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2025 at 5:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles