Grand Theft Auto has made $9.54 billion since GTA V's launch

Updated earnings from Take-Two Interactive shows that the Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated a cumulative $9.5 billion in revenue since GTA V.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has made over $9.5 billion in cumulative earnings since GTA V's release, new earnings documents reveal.

Take-Two's latest Q3FY25 results gave us a closer look at how much money the company made from the megaton GTA series. According to the reports, Grand Theft Auto products and services have made approximately $9.54 billion since the launch of GTA V in September 2013 to the end of 2024.

In Q3FY25, Take-Two made $179.465 million from the Grand Theft Auto series, up 4.42% quarter-over-quarter but down slightly year-over-year.

It's important to note that these revenues aren't just from GTA V alone, and that sales of other games and content like the GTA trilogy remaster collection and even GTA IV would be included. The bulk of the revenues, however, are undoubtedly from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online--it's just that the earnings are mixed by franchise revenue not by singular game revenue.

Another important thing to remember is that these are net revenues and not net bookings, the latter of which refer to microtransactions and can typically be recognized as higher values over time.

In the Q3FY25 earnings report, Take-Two also confirmed that GTA V has sold-in 210 million copies worldwide. It's unclear as to the exact mix of game sales versus microtransactions in these revenue figures, but let's just say both are astronomically high when compared to other games on the market.

Take-Two expects GTA Online to cool down over the next quarter as Rockstar Games gears up for Grand Theft Auto VI, which was "reaffirmed" for a Fall 2025 release.