Grand Theft Auto franchise breaks $9.1 billion revenue since GTA V's release

Rockstar Games has made over $9.11 billion in revenue from Grand Theft Auto game sales and in-game purchases from GTA Online, new earnings filings reveal.

Total GTA franchise revenues have broken $9 billion since late 2013.

According to Take-Two Interactive's latest earnings report, Rockstar Games has generated over $9 billion in total revenue from the Grand Theft Auto series since GTA V's launch. Arranged figures indicate the mega-hit franchise has made cumulative earnings of $9.118 billion from GTA 5's original release in Q4'13 all the way through the end of March 2024.

These revenues include full game sales of GTA V across all 3 console generations, sales of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition re-release from 2020, in-game purchases in GTA Online, and all other sales of previous games made available.

The report also confirmed GTA V has broken 200 million shipments worldwide, making it one of the only games to do so behind Minecraft.

Check below for comments from Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick about GTA in Q4:

The Grand Theft Auto series delivered another fantastic quarter, partially driven by an array of free content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, including new vehicles, drag races, holiday-themed items to celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day, new community series jobs, and more. Unit sales for Grand Theft Auto V exceeded our forecast.

And to date, the title has sold-in approximately 200 million units worldwide. We're thrilled that more than a decade after their initial releases, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online grew their audience size by an incredible 35% and 23%, respectively, for the full year.

Grand Theft Auto V also reclaimed its top spot as the most watched video game across all platforms, according to Streamhatchet, thanks largely to the tremendous viewership from the series' thriving role-play community.

Rockstar's premium subscription service, GTA+, also continues to grow, with membership for the quarter almost doubling over the same period in the prior year as Rockstar continues to add valuable benefits to players.

