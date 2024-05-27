Grand Theft Auto franchise breaks $9.1 billion revenue since GTA V's release

Rockstar Games has made over $9.11 billion in revenue from Grand Theft Auto game sales and in-game purchases from GTA Online, new earnings filings reveal.

Total GTA franchise revenues have broken $9 billion since late 2013.

According to Take-Two Interactive's latest earnings report, Rockstar Games has generated over $9 billion in total revenue from the Grand Theft Auto series since GTA V's launch. Arranged figures indicate the mega-hit franchise has made cumulative earnings of $9.118 billion from GTA 5's original release in Q4'13 all the way through the end of March 2024.

These revenues include full game sales of GTA V across all 3 console generations, sales of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition re-release from 2020, in-game purchases in GTA Online, and all other sales of previous games made available.

The report also confirmed GTA V has broken 200 million shipments worldwide, making it one of the only games to do so behind Minecraft.

Check below for comments from Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick about GTA in Q4: