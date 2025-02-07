GTA franchise may hit $10 billion revenue between GTA 5 and GTA 6

Trends indicate that Rockstar Games could finish Grand Theft Auto V's legacy with $10 billion in cumulative revenue since the game's launch in 2013.

If sales trends are any indicator, Rockstar Games could finish Grand Theft Auto V's megaton legacy with $10 billion in cumulative earnings.

Grand Theft Auto VI is on the horizon, and when (if) it drops in Fall 2025 as executives have reaffirmed, GTA V's playerbase could tank. If everything goes according to plan, then GTA 6 could launch in Q2 or Q3 of Take-Two Interactive's fiscal year.

This gives the current GTA moneymakers--GTA V, GTA Online, and the GTA trilogy remaster on consoles/mobiles--up to 3 quarters to rake in money before everyone presumably moves to GTA 6.

Trends show that Take-Two could break $10 billion in cumulative revenues across GTA V's lifespan. According to data published by Take-Two and arranged by us, the company has made a cumulative total of $9.54 billion from Grand Theft Auto products and services since GTA V's launch in September 2013 to December 2024.

On a quarterly basis, Take-Two makes around $206 million on an averaged-out basis.In more recent quarters, however, GTA earnings have been in the $170 million ranges.

If this performance continues, and GTA 6 launches in Q2's Fall/September timeline, that would leave two quarters for more earnings (Q4FY25 and Q1FY26). Take-Two could pull in ~$360 million across these two quarters, bumping total GTA franchise earnings to $9.9 billion. With spillover this could break the $10 billion mark.

It's possible Rockstar could have 3 quarters before GTA 6 releases--Fall 2025 could also mean October 2025, which is technically part of Take-Two's Q3FY26 period.

However the cards may fall, GTA V is one of the best-selling video games of all time and has actually sold more than entire video game franchises--sometimes multiple times over. Take-Two recently confirmed that Grand Theft Auto V has broken 210 million shipments to date worldwide and now accounts for over 47% of total franchise unit sales.