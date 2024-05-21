GTA V sales break 200 million, total GTA franchise at 425 million lifetime sales

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in more than 200 million copies worldwide in its 10-year+ run across multiple console gens, total franchise at 425 million.

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in more than 200 million copies worldwide, Take-Two Interactive has announced.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Over a decade later, GTA V is still selling incredibly well on all platforms. The game has now shipped 200 million copies worldwide as of March 2024, up 5 million units since the previous quarter. This is quite the eponymous trend for GTA V: The game has shipped 5 million copies in 11 of the last 16 quarters.

Popular Now: Sony developing PlayStation mobile platform

Total Grand Theft Auto franchise sales are now at 425 million, and GTA V makes up nearly half of those sales, or about 47%.

4

Take-Two Interactive management was rightly enthusiastic about the game's continued over-performance throughout the quarter.

"We continue to sell more in a given year than most other standalone releases selling their first year, even at our big competitors company," TTWO CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the Q4 earnings call.

4

Check below for more comments from Take-Two, who expect GTA Online revenues to slow down throughout the Fiscal Year 2025 period.