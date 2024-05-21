GTA V sales break 200 million, total GTA franchise at 425 million lifetime sales

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in more than 200 million copies worldwide in its 10-year+ run across multiple console gens, total franchise at 425 million.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in more than 200 million copies worldwide, Take-Two Interactive has announced.

GTA V sales break 200 million, total GTA franchise at 425 million lifetime sales 2
Open Gallery 4

Over a decade later, GTA V is still selling incredibly well on all platforms. The game has now shipped 200 million copies worldwide as of March 2024, up 5 million units since the previous quarter. This is quite the eponymous trend for GTA V: The game has shipped 5 million copies in 11 of the last 16 quarters.

Total Grand Theft Auto franchise sales are now at 425 million, and GTA V makes up nearly half of those sales, or about 47%.

GTA V sales break 200 million, total GTA franchise at 425 million lifetime sales 424
Open Gallery 4

Take-Two Interactive management was rightly enthusiastic about the game's continued over-performance throughout the quarter.

"We continue to sell more in a given year than most other standalone releases selling their first year, even at our big competitors company," TTWO CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the Q4 earnings call.

GTA V sales break 200 million, total GTA franchise at 425 million lifetime sales 1
Open Gallery 4

Check below for more comments from Take-Two, who expect GTA Online revenues to slow down throughout the Fiscal Year 2025 period.

"The Grand Theft Auto series delivered another fantastic quarter, partially driven by an array of free content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, including new vehicles, drag races, holiday themed items to celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day, new community series jobs, and more.

"Unit sales for Grand Theft Auto V exceeded our forecast, and to-date the title is sold in approximately 200 million units worldwide.

"We're thrilled that more than a decade after their initial releases, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online grew their audience size by an incredible 35% and 23% respectively for the full year.

"Grand Theft Auto V also reclaimed its top spot as the most watched video game across all platforms according to StreamHatchet, thanks largely to the tremendous viewership from the series' thriving role-play community."

Buy at Amazon

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.03
$23.50$23.97-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2024 at 6:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags