GTA V sales break 200 million, total GTA franchise at 425 million lifetime sales

Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in more than 200 million copies worldwide, Take-Two Interactive has announced.
Over a decade later, GTA V is still selling incredibly well on all platforms. The game has now shipped 200 million copies worldwide as of March 2024, up 5 million units since the previous quarter. This is quite the eponymous trend for GTA V: The game has shipped 5 million copies in 11 of the last 16 quarters.
Total Grand Theft Auto franchise sales are now at 425 million, and GTA V makes up nearly half of those sales, or about 47%.
Take-Two Interactive management was rightly enthusiastic about the game's continued over-performance throughout the quarter.
"We continue to sell more in a given year than most other standalone releases selling their first year, even at our big competitors company," TTWO CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the Q4 earnings call.
Check below for more comments from Take-Two, who expect GTA Online revenues to slow down throughout the Fiscal Year 2025 period.
"The Grand Theft Auto series delivered another fantastic quarter, partially driven by an array of free content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, including new vehicles, drag races, holiday themed items to celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day, new community series jobs, and more.
"Unit sales for Grand Theft Auto V exceeded our forecast, and to-date the title is sold in approximately 200 million units worldwide.
"We're thrilled that more than a decade after their initial releases, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online grew their audience size by an incredible 35% and 23% respectively for the full year.
"Grand Theft Auto V also reclaimed its top spot as the most watched video game across all platforms according to StreamHatchet, thanks largely to the tremendous viewership from the series' thriving role-play community."