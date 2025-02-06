GTA V sales reach 210 million as total Grand Theft Auto franchise breaks 440 million sales

TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 210 million units sold worldwide, maintaining a consistent sales pace of 5 million copies per quarter. The game accounts for over 47% of the Grand Theft Auto franchise's total sales, contributing significantly to the franchise's $9.36 billion revenue. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated for release in Fall 2025. Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 210 million units sold worldwide, maintaining a consistent sales pace of 5 million copies per quarter. The game accounts for over 47% of the Grand Theft Auto franchise's total sales, contributing significantly to the franchise's $9.36 billion revenue. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated for release in Fall 2025.

Rockstar's sales spree continues as Grand Theft Auto V breaks 210 million units shipped worldwide.

GTA V might be 12 years old but the game shows no signs of slowing down. Released across 3 console generations, GTA V has accumulated some of the best-selling figures in the entire industry. Take-Two Interactive today confirmed that GTA V has reached 210 million unit sales, up 5m units from last quarter. This continues the game's streak of selling 5 million copies per quarter that had been going for many periods in a row.

The game is now so big that GTA V is close to capturing half of all Grand Theft Auto franchise sales by volume (it has already far outstripped any previous Grand Theft Auto title in total earnings). Take-Two says that GTA is now at 440 million, meaning GTA V comprises over 47% of the series' total combined worldwide sales.

When it comes to earnings, the franchise has made over $9.36 billion in revenues since GTA V's launch in September 2013. We don't have the holiday quarter's earnings results just yet, but we can say that GTA V has made the lion's share of these earnings over the years despite the back catalog of GTA 4 as well as the moderately recent re-release of the GTA trilogy collection on modern hardware.

Take-Two has also reiterated that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still set to release in Fall 2025, saying that it expects consecutive and significant net bookings earnings jumps throughout FY26, which is the fiscal year timeline when GTA 6 will release.