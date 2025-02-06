All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

GTA V sales reach 210 million as total Grand Theft Auto franchise breaks 440 million sales

Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold 5 million more units throughout last quarter, bringing total GTA V sales to a whopping 210 million, nearly half of GTA sales.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 210 million units sold worldwide, maintaining a consistent sales pace of 5 million copies per quarter. The game accounts for over 47% of the Grand Theft Auto franchise's total sales, contributing significantly to the franchise's $9.36 billion revenue. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated for release in Fall 2025.

Rockstar's sales spree continues as Grand Theft Auto V breaks 210 million units shipped worldwide.

GTA V might be 12 years old but the game shows no signs of slowing down. Released across 3 console generations, GTA V has accumulated some of the best-selling figures in the entire industry. Take-Two Interactive today confirmed that GTA V has reached 210 million unit sales, up 5m units from last quarter. This continues the game's streak of selling 5 million copies per quarter that had been going for many periods in a row.

The game is now so big that GTA V is close to capturing half of all Grand Theft Auto franchise sales by volume (it has already far outstripped any previous Grand Theft Auto title in total earnings). Take-Two says that GTA is now at 440 million, meaning GTA V comprises over 47% of the series' total combined worldwide sales.

When it comes to earnings, the franchise has made over $9.36 billion in revenues since GTA V's launch in September 2013. We don't have the holiday quarter's earnings results just yet, but we can say that GTA V has made the lion's share of these earnings over the years despite the back catalog of GTA 4 as well as the moderately recent re-release of the GTA trilogy collection on modern hardware.

Take-Two has also reiterated that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still set to release in Fall 2025, saying that it expects consecutive and significant net bookings earnings jumps throughout FY26, which is the fiscal year timeline when GTA 6 will release.

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

