Elon Musk confirms he owns Bitcoin, so do Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk confirms he personally holds Bitcoin, so do his companies SpaceX and Tesla -- crypto market responds positively.

Published Wed, Jul 21 2021 7:09 PM CDT
Elon Musk has confirmed that he personally owns Bitcoin, telling the world during The B Word conference.

Musk said during The B Word conference: "I own Bitcoin, Tesla owns Bitcoin, SpaceX owns Bitcoin". The confirmation comes months after back in March 2021 when Tesla started accepting Bitcoin as payment for its cars, where at the time Musk said: "Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency".

Musk also confirmed that the only publicly traded stock that he owns is Tesla's and that he also holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin cryptocurrencies. He said: "The only significant thing I own outside of Tesla is SpaceX".

The entire cryptocurrency market is reacting positively to the news, with the price of Bitcoin up from $31,000 or so 8-12 hours ago, to the heights of around $32,800 before falling to $32,100 or so at the time of writing. But in typical crypto fashion, by the time I got to the end of this article the price of Dogecoin went from close to $0.21 down to under $0.19 in the span of 10-15 minutes while Bitcoin dropped from $32,100 down into $31,800.

NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

