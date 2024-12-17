All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

Elon Musk talks to TSMC boss, wants a (huge) stable supply of chips for Tesla's Optimus robots

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei talks with Elon Musk, who said the future was robots, not cars, and Elon's biggest concern was a stable supply of chips for Optimus.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC chairman C.C. Wei discussed with Elon Musk the future focus on robots over cars, emphasizing the need for a stable chip supply for Optimus robots. At Taiwan's National Science and Technology Conference, Wei highlighted Taiwan's role in AI, precision machinery, and the importance of energy conservation and resource management. TSMC has also boosted profits using AI technology.

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei has said that he talked with the world's richest man -- SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI boss Elon Musk -- and that Elon said the future was robots, not cars, and that his biggest concern was the stable supply of chips for the Optimus robots.

2

The TSMC boss was at Taiwan's 12th National Science and Technology Conference, where he talked to Elon, with Wei promising that TSMC could deliver as long as he is willing to pay. Wei told conference attendees that multi-purpose robots are the AI wave of the future, and that's it a huge opportunity for Taiwan, because making them requires precision, joining the worlds of semiconductor technology with software.

Wei also said that drones, energy conservation, reducing carbon emissions and natural resource management are also important key parts for Taiwan and its continued AI efforts. Wei also pointed out that Taiwan has excellent design companies as well as chip manufacturing and packaging + testing plans, as well as advanced semiconductors and precision machinery.

These manufacturing technologies that Taiwan excels in, will play a decisive role in the future waves of AI, where we will see multi-functional robots in our daily lives, with this being the direction that the industry development will move into, and no matter what future the AI market holds, the stable supply of chips is paramount to the future of AI.

The TSMC boss also said that his company has been using AI technology to improve production efficiency, and has increased profits by tens of billions of dollars through the introduction of AI technology.

NEWS SOURCE:ec.ltn.com.tw

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

