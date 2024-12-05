All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Cryptocurrency & Mining

Bitcoin hits record peak of $100,000 per coin, marking a 126% increase since January

Bitcoin has reached a new milestone as the world's most valuable cryptocurrency has surpassed a $100,000 per coin, rallying 126% since January.

Bitcoin hits record peak of $100,000 per coin, marking a 126% increase since January
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Bitcoin reached $100,000 on December 5, marking a significant milestone. It hit an all-time high of $104,000, gaining 125% since January. The rise is linked to Donald Trump's election victory and his potential plans to integrate Bitcoin into the US national reserve, alongside regulatory changes.

Bitcoin has finally officially reached the $100,000 mark, a celebratory milestone for all those who have been following the journey of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hits record peak of $100,000 per coin, marking a 126% increase since January 56156156
3

The US$100,000 mark was hit on December 5, which is only a few weeks after Bitcoin smashed through the $90,000 psychology ceiling, spurring speculation that $100,000 was inbound - it appears that speculation was correct. At 3:08 am UTC, Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $104,000, which means it gained 125% since January and $31 billion in net inflows across spot exchange-traded funds in the US.

The increase can be attributed to Donald Trump's US presidential election victory, as speculation circulated that Trump will adopt BTC into the US national reserve, along with assisting in further integrating and legitimizing Bitcoin in the corporate space. Moreover, Trump recently appointed cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to replace Gary Gensler as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, which sparked speculation that regulatory hurdles preventing the further adoption of cryptocurrencies will solved.

Bitcoin hits record peak of $100,000 per coin, marking a 126% increase since January 12233
3
Photo of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2024 at 9:39 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles