All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Elon Musk: you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin

Elon Musk tweets out that US customers can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin, and that the company will retain, and not sell, the BTC.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 24 2021 5:40 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted out that you can now buy a Tesla vehicle using Bitcoin, but it is only in the US for now with people outside of the US needing to wait until later this year.

Musk simply tweeted out: "You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin", which saw the price of BTC flying up from just under $54K to just under $57K and resting at around $56.3K at the time of writing. There was a follow-up tweet that was very interesting, with Musk saying that "Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly".

Even more interestingly, he added: "Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency". This means that Tesla will be HODLing the BTC it acquires through customers buying Tesla vehicles with Bitcoin and NOT converting it over to fiat money. This is a major move, as Tesla would benefit greatly with the price of Bitcoin rising the company will continue to increase its BTC bag size with more and more Tesla vehicles sold (and paid for in Bitcoin).

Elon Musk: you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

A Beginner's Guide To Bitcoin

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$6.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2021 at 5:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.