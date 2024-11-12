All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Cryptocurrency & Mining

Bitcoin explodes to a new all-time high of over $88,000 after President Trump wins US elections

Bitcoin has broken through yet another record-high price, smashing the $88,000+ barrier after President-elect Trump wins the 2024 US elections.

Bitcoin explodes to a new all-time high of over $88,000 after President Trump wins US elections
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of over $88,000 following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory and his administration's pro-crypto stance. The cryptocurrency surged over 25% since the election, while Tesla shares rose 40% as Elon Musk joined the Trump administration.

Bitcoin has smashed through a new all-time record high price of $88,000+ after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential elections, after his administration saying they'll be pro-crypto.

Bitcoin explodes to a new all-time high of over $88,000 after President Trump wins US elections 88522
2

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has pumped over 25% in value since the November 5 elections, with Reuters also pointing out that Elon Musk's automotive side Tesla has seen its shares skyrocket by 40% after the elections, as Musk is joining the Trump administration and its DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at ATFX Global in Sydney said: "Obviously (it's) a clear Trump trade as he is so supportive of the industry, and this can only mean more demand both for crypto stocks as well as the currencies themselves. The fact that bitcoin was trading near all-time highs when the election result came through meant that it had clean sky above".

Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at cryptocurrency asset manager Astronaut Capital, said: "I think it increases the chances that other nation states buy bitcoin in a bid to front run the U.S. Additionally I think it would be a crazy catalyst for the U.S. listed Bitcoin miners ... given possibilities of such entities getting nationalised".

Software company and investor in Bitcoin, MicroStrategy, also announced it spent around $2 billion buying Bitcoin between October 31 and November 10, with shares in the company rising 26% and were still gaining in after hours trading.

Bitcoin's next big goal is $100,000... and beyond that, well, the sky is the limit.

Photo of the The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking
Best Deals: The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2024 at 7:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles