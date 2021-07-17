All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk's new Twitter profile picture has Dogecoin in his aviators

Elon Musk updates his Twitter profile picture with Dogecoin, price leaps 10% and has people thinking Dogecoin will hit the moon.

Published Sat, Jul 17 2021 2:13 PM CDT
I was in the middle of writing my news for the day, while it was around 4:20AM at the time when I noticed it (Elon must be checking over my shoulder) and I notice Dogecoin is trending on Twitter. I check the price, it has spiked 10% or so -- time to see if Elon has tweeted about Dogecoin.

Elon Musk didn't tweet about Dogecoin but he did change his Twitter profile picture, which now has Musk with a pair of aviators looking all dapper -- with Dogecoin reflected in the glasses. The price of Dogecoin had fallen to around $0.17 in the last 24 hours -- most of the crypto market has been suffering -- with this news popping it close to $0.19 at the time of writing.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

