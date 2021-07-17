Elon Musk's new Twitter profile picture has Dogecoin in his aviators
Elon Musk updates his Twitter profile picture with Dogecoin, price leaps 10% and has people thinking Dogecoin will hit the moon.
Published Sat, Jul 17 2021 2:13 PM CDT
I was in the middle of writing my news for the day, while it was around 4:20AM at the time when I noticed it (Elon must be checking over my shoulder) and I notice Dogecoin is trending on Twitter. I check the price, it has spiked 10% or so -- time to see if Elon has tweeted about Dogecoin.
Elon Musk didn't tweet about Dogecoin but he did change his Twitter profile picture, which now has Musk with a pair of aviators looking all dapper -- with Dogecoin reflected in the glasses. The price of Dogecoin had fallen to around $0.17 in the last 24 hours -- most of the crypto market has been suffering -- with this news popping it close to $0.19 at the time of writing.
